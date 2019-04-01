EU and China step up their cooperation on environment, water and circular economy

1.4.2019 – From 1 to 3 April 2019, an EU delegation headed by EU Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Karmenu Vella is visiting China to continue and deepen EU – China environmental bilateral relations. He will co-chair the 7th environmental dialogue and will initiate two new high-level dialogues on Water and Circular Economy. The Commissioner will meet several Chinese ministers to discuss shared priorities related to water and circular economy, wildlife and forest protection, the EU-China Ocean Partnership, and the fight against illegal fishing.Taking into account the experience gained with the implementation of the EU Circular Economy Action Plan and the EU Plastic Strategy leaders will discuss how to accelerate bilateral collaboration to better respond to common challenges and support a global transition to a resource-efficient and circular economic model in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. Biodiversity will also be high on the agenda, looking ahead to the Biodiversity Summit in Chinanext year, where world leaders are expected to agree on a post-2020 plan to stop the rapid decline of the natural world. More: here

Source: EC Press