EU approves Slovenian scheme to support farmers in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

29.7.2021 – Commission approves €1.4 million Slovenian scheme to support farmers in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.and the restrictive measures that the Slovenian authorities had to implement to limit the spread of the virus. The scheme was approved under the State Aid Temporary Framework. Under the scheme, the public support will take the form of a reduction of rent costs. The measure aims at mitigating the liquidity shortages that the beneficiaries are facing and at addressing part of the losses they incurred. The scheme will be open to farmers who have a lease agreement with the Farmland and Forest Fund of Slovenia. The Commission found that the Slovenian scheme is in line with the conditions of the Temporary Framework. In particular, the aid (i) will not exceed €225,000 per beneficiary; and (ii) will be granted no later than 31 December 2021. The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules. More information on the Temporary Framework and other actions taken by the Commission to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be found here. The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.64098 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. More: tukaj

Source: EC Press