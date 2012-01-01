EU birth rate

According to data from the Eurostat, in the European Union 2015 were born more than 5.1 million children. Among the Member States the most births were recorded in France (799,700), followed by the United Kingdom (776,700), Germany (737,600), Italy (485,800), Spain (418 400) and Poland (369,300). In Slovenia, according to Eurostat, in 2015 20,641 children were born. In 2015, in the EU 40,217 more children were born than in 2001 (+ 0.8%). The largest relative increas were recorded in this period was in Sweden (+25.6%), Czech Republic (+22.1%), Slovenia (+18.1%) and the UK (+16.1%), the largest decline Portugal ( -24.2%), the Netherlands (-15.8%), Denmark (-11.1%), Romania (-10.4%) and Greece (-10.2%). On average, women in the EU in 2015 at first birthal were most 29 years old (28.9 years). The youngest were in Bulgaria (26 years), the oldest in Italy (30.8 years). In Slovenia, in 2015 women at birth of first child on were average 28.7 years old. Full report here