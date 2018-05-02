EU budget proposal 2021 – 2027

2.5.2018 – The Commission is today proposing a pragmatic, modern, long-term budget for the 2021-2027 period. It is an honest response to today’s reality in which Europe is expected to play a greater role in providing security and stability in an unstable world, at a time when Brexit will leave a sizeable gap in our budget. Today’s proposal responds to this twin challenge through cuts to expenditure and through fresh resources in equal measure. Funding for the Union’s new and main priorities will be maintained or reinforced which inevitably means some cuts in other areas. With the stakes so high, it is time to act responsibly. Today’s budget proposal is therefore both focused and realistic. The Commission’s proposal aligns the Union’s budget to our political priorities – as reflected in the positive agenda set out by President Jean-Claude Juncker in his State of the Union address on 14 September 2016 and agreed by the EU27 Leaders in Bratislava on 16 September 2016 and in the Rome Declaration of 25 March 2017. By focusing on the areas where the Union is best placed to deliver, it is a budget for a Europe that protects, empowers and defends. More: here

Source: EC Press