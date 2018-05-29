EU budget: Regional Development and Cohesion Policy beyond 2020

29.5.2018 – For the next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, the Commission proposes to modernise Cohesion Policy, the EU’s main investment policy and one of its most concrete expressions of solidarity. The EU’s economy is bouncing back, but additional investment efforts are needed to tackle persistent gaps between and within Member States. With a budget of €373[1] billion in commitments for 2021-2027, the future Cohesion Policy has the investment power to help bridge these gaps. Resources will continue to be geared towards regions that need to catch up with the rest of the EU the most. At the same time it will remain a strong, direct link between the EU and its regions and cities. More: here

Source: EC Press