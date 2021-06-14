euportal twitter euportal facebook

EU – Canada summit

14.6.2021 – On Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 June, the EU hosted summits with its two transatlantic partners: Canada and the United States. First, in the evening of 14 June, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel, accompanied by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell  met  with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the EU-Canada strategic partnership. They  discussed the response to the coronavirus pandemic, in particular ensuring global access to vaccines, cooperation towards a sustainable recovery, and efforts to reinforce the World Health Organization including through strengthening pandemic preparedness. More: here statement

