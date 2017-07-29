EU court solved the Slovenian and Croatian border dispute

29.7.2017-The arbitration tribunal, which ruled on the border between Slovenia and Croatia, which has been unsolved for 26 years, set the border on the land and at the sea. The court ruled that the vast majority of the Gulf of Piran belongs to Slovenia, and has also set a 2.5 nautical mile wide Slovenia’s wide corridor to the open sea. This area will have practical status of the open seas, but the judge also presented a more detailed regime that will apply in this area. “The Court emphasizes that the regime in the area of contact is determined in such a way as to ensure the integrity of Croatian territorial waters and the freedom of the connection of Slovenia between its territory and the open sea,” was stated in the press release after the end of the speech by Judge Guillaume. The court explained that “freedom of communication in the contact area does not include the freedom to explore, exploit, conserve or manage natural resources, both living and non-living, both in waters, on the seabed and below it in that contact area.” Likewise, artificial islands or other similar structures must not be built in this area. No measures may be taken to protect or preserve the marine environment.

Croatian government has walked away from the agreement after the leaking of the telephone conversation with the Slovene arbitrator and the agent. The Court ruled that this violation of Slovenia was not so great that it would not be able to complete the work. The Court ruled that the Croatia’s decision is unilateral and therefore illegitimate. The judge Guillaume, during the reading of the verdict written on 398 pages, explicitly emphasized that by signing the arbitration agreement, both countries committed themselves to the binding of the final decision and that they would also implement it within six months after the announcement.

Source: Reporter, Euportal