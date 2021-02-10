EU dispatches additional medical material to neighbouring countries

10.2.2021 – The European Union is sending medical supplies, such as gloves, masks and overalls to Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia following their requests for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The EU will draw on its rescEU medical reserve based in Greece to respond to the request of Montenegro and North Macedonia. The procurement, storage and transport costs of the medical equipment under the EU-wide rescEU medical reserve are fully financed by the European Commission. Slovakia and Germany are also providing coronavirus related-assistance to Montenegro and Serbia in response to their requests. The EU is coordinating and co-financing the transport costs of these deliveries via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.More: here