EU grants €621 million for early-career scientists in order to conduct pioneering research

3.9.2019 – Today the European Commission has announced the results of this year’s competition for the European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grants,which are part of the EU’s Research and Innovation programme Horizon 2020.The grants, worth in total €621 million, have been awarded to 408 early-career scientists to help them build their own teams and conduct pioneering research in a variety of disciplines, at the same time as creating an estimated 2,500 jobs for postdoctoral fellows, PhD students and other staff. The research will cover different topics, including studying how forest foods could provide solutions to world hunger; assessing the intensity, frequency and distribution of extreme sea levels in Europe; investigating how technology companies promote their products and seek consumers’ trust; or unravelling the survival skills of single cell organisms. More: here

Source: EC Press