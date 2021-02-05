5.2.2021 – Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, is representing the EU in the General Assembly of the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) which confirmed EU’s membership in this global partnership for the conservation of the world’s coral reefs. In the context of the EU’s ambitious International Ocean Governance agenda, the ICRI membership is an opportunity to work together with the almost 90 organisations and countries – members of the ICRI – which are acting to protect vulnerable marine ecosystems by sustainably managing coral reefs and associated ecosystems, building capacity and raising awareness. More: here

Source: EC Press