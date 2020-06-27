27.6.2020 – On 26 May, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Council President Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe will hold a virtual leaders’ meeting to address matters related to the coronavirus pandemic, preparations for the upcoming G7 summit, and the implementation of the EU-Japan Strategic Partnership. As G7, G20 and strategic, likeminded bilateral partners, the European Union and Japan are committed to ensuring a strong global response to the coronavirus outbreak through close cooperation and enhanced coordination of efforts. The leaders are expected to address the economic recovery, restoring international trade, assisting vulnerable populations, as well as the virus’ impact on geopolitical issues. Presidents von der Leyen and Michel and Prime Minister Abe are also expected to look to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, building on the EU-Japan Strategic Partnership Agreement and the Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as the Partnership on Sustainable Connectivity and Quality Infrastructure. Following the end of the meeting, Presidents Michel and von der Leyen will present the outcome to the press. Audiovisual coverage will be available on EbS. For more information on EU-Japan relations, consult the website of the EU Delegation and the dedicated factsheet. More: here

