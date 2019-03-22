EU leaders agreed to postpone Brexit day

22.3.2019 - EU leaders proposed two new dates— April 12 and May 22 — that will determine the course of the U.K.’s departure. Both new dates in the EU plan come with conditions, but in either event the original March 29 deadline — the so-called cliff-edge by which Britain would leave the bloc with or without a divorce agreement — was put off, if only for two weeks. EU27 leaders said that if the U.K. parliament ratifies the Brexit deal before the March 29 deadline, Britain will have until May 22 to complete any technical steps, exit and begin a transition period. That is a day before the European Parliament election begins. More: here

Source: Politico Press