EU population over 513 million

10.7.2019 – On 1 January 2019,the population of the European Union (EU) was estimated at almost 513.5million, compared with 512.4million on1 January 2018.During 2018, more deaths than births were recorded in the EU (5.3milliondeaths and 5.0 million births), meaning that the natural change of the EU population was negative for a second consecutive year. The population change (positive, with 1.1million more inhabitants)was therefore due to net migration.With 83.0million residents (or 16.2% of the total EU population at 1 January 2019), Germanyisthe most populated EU Member State, ahead of France(67.0million, or 13.1%), the United Kingdom(66.6million, or 13.0%), Italy (60.4 million, or 11.8%), Spain (46.9million, or 9.1%) and Poland (38.0 million, or 7.4%). For the remaining Member States, fourteen have a share of between 1% and 4% of the EU population and eight ashare below 1%. More: here

Source: EC Press