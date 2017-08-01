EU schools food scheme

1.8.2017-The new EU scheme for distribution of milk, fruit, and vegetables at schools comes into force as of 1 August, ahead of the new school year. Aimed at promoting healthy eating habits among children, the scheme will also include dedicated educational programs on nutrition. Phil Hogan, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, said: “The scheme will benefit millions of European schoolchildren and will provide support to thousands of farmers in every Member State. I am happy to be involved in an initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle and I am convinced that this scheme has a valuable part to play.”The new scheme merges and optimizes the existing projects that last year reached already over 20 million children. All 28 Member States indicated they will take part in the initiative in 2017/2018. They are free to decide how exactly the programme will work in schools on their territory and to top up the €250 million of EU funding with dedicated national funds.More: here