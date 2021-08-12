EU support for the operators of cableway installations in Slovenia

12.8.2021 – The European Commission has approved a €3.7 million Slovenian scheme to support operators of cableway installations for the transport of persons on ski slopes in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework. Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of direct grants to compensate 40% of the ticket revenue losses that the eligible beneficiaries incurred during the winter season 2020-2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The purpose of the scheme is to mitigate the sudden liquidity shortages that the beneficiaries are facing due to the restrictive measures that the Slovenian government had to implement to limit the spread of the virus. The Commission found that the Slovenian scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. In particular, the aid (i) will not exceed €1.8 million per beneficiary; and (ii) will be granted no later than 31 December 2021. The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Slovenia, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions of the Temporary Framework. On this basis, the Commission approved the measure under EU State aid rules. More information on the Temporary Framework and other actions taken by the Commission to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be found here. More: here

Source: EC Press