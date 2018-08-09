EU aid to Indonesia

9.8.2018 – The European Commission is closely following through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism the impact of the strong earthquakes that struck the Indonesian island of Lombok in late July and in early August that displaced thousands of people. The EU’s emergency Copernicus Satellite mapping system has been activated to help the Indonesian civil protection authorities and the first maps have already been delivered. The Commission is also allocating a first emergency assistance of €150 000 to provide to the most affected communities. The aid will directly benefit 4 000 people in the worst hit districts of East Lombok and North Lombok. This initial EU funding supports the Indonesian Red Cross Society in delivering life-saving support to the most vulnerable through the distribution of emergency shelter material and relief items, such as tarpaulins, blankets, mattresses, family kits and hygiene parcels. The assistance also ensures access to clean water, good hygiene services, basic health care, as well as psychological support to the affected families. To contribute to the restoration of livelihoods, targeted individuals will also receive unconditional cash grants to help them to recover and increase their resilience to future shocks. In addition, the EU/Schengen consular group organised a Consular Desk at the airport in Lombok manned by representatives of the embassies of Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The group so far assisted around 1 000 European citizens with information, availability of flights, assistance in booking flights and access to waiting lists, assistance to injured people. More: here

Source: EC Press