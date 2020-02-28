EU supports the recovery of the tourism sector

28.2.2020 – The Commission is supporting Member States as they deal with the impact of the coronavirus on the tourism sector. At a videoconference yesterday, EU Ministers discussed the implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the tourism industry, mitigating measures and the recovery strategy for the tourism ecosystem, which is one of the most damaged by the crisis. The Commission presented the measures already taken to support the sector as well as the planning for a common EU response for the recovery of the tourism ecosystem. In this regard, the Commission will be proposing measures to further help the sector, ahead of the summer season. Among these measures, the Commission is considering protocols which should guide safe operation of tourism facilities across the EU. More: here