EU-Ukraine Association Agreement fully enters into force

1.9.2017-

The Association Agreement, including its Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA), is the main tool for bringing Ukraine and the EU closer together: it promotes deeper political ties and stronger economic links, as well as respect for common European values. The DCFTA provides a framework for modernizing Ukraine’s trade relations and economic development by opening up markets and harmonizing laws, standards and regulations with EU and international norms.President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said: “Determination is a virtue. Today, in spite of all the challenges, we have made it. With the entry into force of the Association Agreement with Ukraine, the European Union is delivering on its promise to our Ukrainian friends. I thank all those who made it possible: those who stood on Maidan and those who are working hard to reform the country for the better. This is a day of celebration for our European continent.” The European Union is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the continuing, ambitious efforts of the Ukrainian authorities to reform the country’s institutions and economy, which would unlock the full potential of the Association Agreement and bring its full benefits to the Ukrainian people.Under the Association Agreement, Ukraine has committed to structural reforms in the areas of democracy, human rights, rule of law, good governance, trade and sustainable development. Enhanced cooperation on environmental protection, social development, and protection, transport, consumer protection, equal opportunities, education, youth and culture, industry and energy is also foreseen in the Association Agreement. The entry into force of the agreement will give a new impetus to the cooperation in areas such as foreign and security policy, justice, taxation, public finance management, science and technology, education and digital technology. More: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-3045_en.htm

Source: EC Press