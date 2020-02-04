4.2.2020 – Today, on World Cancer Day, the European Commission is launching an EU-wide public consultation on Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan. The consultation will help shape the Plan, identify key areas, and explore future action. Every year, 3.5 million persons are diagnosed with cancer in the European Union. It is a serious health issue that will directly affect 40% of EU citizens with important impacts on the European health systems and economies. However, with up to 40% of cancer cases being attributed to preventable causes, the scope for action and potential to reduce the number of cases in the EU is immense. As announced by President von der Leyen in her Political Guidelines and set out in the mission letter of Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, the Commission will present a European plan to reduce the suffering caused by the disease and support Member States to improve cancer control and care.The Commission is todaylaunching the public consultation at the “Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan: Let’s strive for more” event in the European Parliament. Opened by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the event brings together citizens, cancer patients and survivors to share their personal testimonials, as well as a wide range of stakeholders, from political leaders to health professionals and NGO’s. More:here

Source: EC Press