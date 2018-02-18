Eurobarometer (88)

18.2.2018 – The latest national report of the Eurobarometer Standard Public Opinion Survey (EB88), conducted in the autumn of 2017, shows that Slovenians consider the most important challenges facing Slovenia, health and social care (38%) and unemployment (29%). According to Slovenian respondents, the most important challenges in the EU are terrorism (46%) and immigration (43%). The majority of Slovenes are optimistic about the future of the EU (64%), while a good third of respondents (34%) are pessimistic. More:here

Source: EC Press