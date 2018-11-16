Eurodyce – New guide to fees and financial support for students in Europe

16.11.2018 – Where in Europe can students study without paying fees? Which countries charge the highest fees? What kind of financial support is offered to students, and who actually receives it? The 7th annual Eurydice Network report on National Student Fee and Support Systems in European Higher Education 2018/19, released today, on the eve of International Students’ Day, provides both an overview of the main features of national fee and support systems and more detailed information on each individual country across Europe. Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, said: “We encourage students to study abroad because they will benefit from this international experience for the rest of their lives. This new report will give them clear and comprehensive information on student fees and financial support for each country in the EU. The study should be promoted to young people, whether they plan to go abroad for their entire studies or an exchange.” All European countries offer at least one type of direct public financial support, grants or loans, to their higher education students. The most widespread approach to allocating grants gives priority to socially or economically disadvantaged students. The report reveals that in around a quarter of the higher education systems assessed, the most common annual fee in publicly-funded higher education is above €1,000. More:here

Source: EC Press