Europe Day in Ljubljana

6.5. 2019 – The European Commission’s Representative organizes a free outdoor concert in cooperation with the European Parliament’s Office and in partnership with RTV Slovenia to celebrate Europe Day.Kindly welcome at the Congress Square in Ljubljana on May 9, 2019 at 9 pm! There will be Maraaya, Nipke, Nika Zorjan, Irena Yebuah Tiran, Sara lamparek, Marko Kutlić, Ana Bezjak, Tina Marinšek, Jaka Mihelač singing and many dancers will perform as well.

The visitors will be welcomed by President of the Republic of Slovenia Borut Pahor and the European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc.

Source: EC Press