European agri-food sector upholds strong export performance

20.6.2017-The monthly value of EU agri-food exports in April 2017 reached € 10.6 billion, a level equal to the last 4-year average. The latest figures published today show that the highest increases in monthly export values (April 2016 compared to April 2017) were recorded for Turkey (€+87 million) and Korea (€+86 million). Other gains in EU agri-food exports were mainly located in Asia (Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia). Monthly exports to China, the USA, Egypt and Algeria decreased. Similar to last month, milk powders saw the highest export growth. When it comes to imports, monthly values increased in April 2017 compared to the year before. However, the monthly trade balance remains positive with a surplus of € 860 million. When looking at annual figures from May 2016 to April 2017, EU agri-food exports reached a value of €133.2 billion, corresponding to an increase by 3.4% in value terms compared to the same period one year ago.More:here

Source: EC Press