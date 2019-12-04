European Border and Coast Guard Agency reinforced

4.12.2019 – Today, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency’s reinforced mandate enters into force, giving it the operational capacity and powers needed to effectively support the 115,000 Member States’ officers on the ground. Starting from January 2021, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency will be equipped with its own standing corps of border guards ready to be deployed wherever and whenever needed. The standing corps should reach its full capacity of 10,000 border guards by 2024. Under the new Regulation coming into force today, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency has a stronger mandate on returns and will be able to cooperate more closely with non-EU countries, including those beyond the EU’s immediate neighbourhood, subject to the conclusion of an agreement with the countries concerned. More: here

Source: EC Press