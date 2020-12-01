European Citizen Engagement and Deliberative Democracy

1.12.2020 - Deliberative democracy and citizen engagement can be effective responses to the erosion of trust in democratic institutions, as well as helping to develop better policies by including all those concerned in more direct ways. A number of recent studies namely the OECD’s report “Catching the Deliberative Wave” and a European Parliament study on ‘practices of democracy’ describes the flourishing of inspiring deliberative democracy initiatives, including many in the EU, where thousands of randomly selected citizens are enrolled into more participatory governance styles in our democratic regimes. This context shows the flourishing interest in these tools and therefore raises expectations of the Commission. More:here

Source: EC Press