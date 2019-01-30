European Commission adopts set of “no-deal” contingency measures for Erasmus+, social security rules and the budget

30.1.2019 – Given the increasing risk that the United Kingdom may leave the EU on 30 March this year without a deal (a “no-deal” scenario), the European Commission has today adopted a final set of contingency proposals in the area of the Erasmus+ programme, social security coordination and the EU budget. This follows the calls by the European Council (Article 50) in November and December 2018 to intensify preparedness work at all levels, and the adoption on 19 December 2018 of the Commission’s Contingency Action Plan, including several legislative measures, and last week’s contingency proposals for EU fisheries. They are in addition to the extensive preparedness work that the Commission has been engaged in since December 2017, as set out in previous preparedness Communications. Today’s measures would ensure that in the event of a “no-deal” scenario: – Young people from the EU and the UK who are participating in the Erasmus+ programme on 30 March 2019 can complete their stay without interruption; – EU Member State authorities will continue to take into account periods of insurance, (self) employment or residence in the United Kingdom before withdrawal, when calculating social security benefits, such as pensions; – UK beneficiaries of EU funding would continue to receive payments under their current contracts, provided that the United Kingdom continues to honor its financial obligations under the EU budget. This issue is separate from the financial settlement between the European Union and the United Kingdom. It is important to note that these measures will not – and cannot – mitigate the overall impact of a “no-deal” scenario, nor do they in any way compensate for the lack of preparedness or replicate the full benefits of EU membership or the favourable terms of any transition period, as provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement. Today’s proposals are temporary in nature, limited in scope and will be adopted unilaterally by the EU. They take into account discussions with the Member States. The Commission will continue to support the Member States in their preparedness work and has intensified its efforts, for example by organizing visits to all EU27 capitals. More: here

