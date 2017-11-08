European Commission on Glyphosate

8.11.2017-The state of play and the next steps in the procedure of the renewal of the approval of glyphosate was on the College agenda today. The Commission is working towards reaching a decision which enjoys the broadest possible support by the Member States while ensuring a high level of protection of human health and the environment in line with the EU legislation. Following the exchange of views with the Member States’ representatives on 25 October, a proposal for the renewal of the approval of glyphosate for five years was submitted to Member States. The period of five years also takes into account the latest non-binding Resolution adopted by the European Parliament. A vote is scheduled to take place on 9 November at the next Standing Committee on Plant Animal Food and Feed meeting composed of representatives from all Member States and chaired by the European Commission. The approval of active substances, such as glyphosate, and the authorisation of plant protection products, is outlined in the Regulation which sets out the requirements, procedure and timeframe for such. Under the current EU legislation, the European Commission has the legal obligation to reply to the submitted applications for approval or renewal of approval of active substances. The authorisation of Plant Protection Products (PPPs), such as those which are glyphosate-based, as well as the conditions for their use within the territories of EU Member States, remains the responsibility of Member States, who have to conduct risk assessments for each product, taking into account the climatic and agricultural conditions in their territories. The Commission has consistently called for the full implementation of the Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive, the introduction of low risk and bio pesticides, and a ban of certain co-formulants that are used in glyphosate-based products. More: here

Source:EC Press