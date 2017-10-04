European Commission far-reaching reform of the EU VAT system

4.10.2017-European Commission proposes far-reaching reform of the EU VAT system The European Commission has today launched plans for the biggest reform of EU VAT rules in a quarter of a century. The reboot would improve and modernize the system for governments and businesses alike. Overall, over€150 billion of the VAT is lost every year, meaning that the Member States miss out on revenue that could be used for schools, roads, and healthcare. Of this, around €50 billion – or €100 per EU citizen each year – is estimated to be due to cross-border VAT fraud. This money can be used to finance criminal organizations, including terrorism. It is estimated that this sum would be reduced by 80% thanks to the proposed reform. The proposed VAT reform would also make the system more robust and simpler to use for companies. The Commission wants a VAT system that helps European companies to reap all the benefits of the Single Market and to compete in global markets. Businesses trading cross-border currently suffer from 11% higher compliance costs compared to those trading only domestically. Simplifying and modernizing VAT should reduce these costs by an estimated €1 billion. A definitive VAT system that works for the Single Market has been a long-standing commitment of the European Commission. The 2016VAT Action Plan explained in detail the need to come to a single European VAT area that is simpler and fraud-proof. More: here

Source: EC Press