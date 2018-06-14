euportal twitter euportal facebook

European Commission releases common testing methodology

14.6.2018 – The European Commission has just released a new common methodology for comparing the quality of food products across the EU.The Joint Research Centre (JRC), the European Commission’s Science and Knowledge service, has developed a common methodology to allow national consumer authorities to carry out tests comparing the composition and characteristics of food products sold with similar packaging across the Union. The Joint Research Centre is presenting the methodology today at a meeting of the High-Level Forum for a better functioning food supply chain. More:here

