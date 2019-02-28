European Commission responds to Hungarian government campaign

28.2.2019 – Following the College meeting, the Commissioners have decided to issue today a response following the launch by the Hungarian government of a campaign – complete with billboards, full-page newspaper advertisements and a letter from the Prime Minister addressed to all Hungarian citizens – entitled “You too have the right to know what Brussels is planning!”. The European Commission agrees, citizens do deserve to know the truth about what the EU is doing. But we believe they deserve fact not fiction. The Hungarian government campaign distorts the truth and seeks to paint a dark picture of a secret plot to drive more migration to Europe. The Commission would therefore like to set the record straight, point by point. More: here

Source: EC Press