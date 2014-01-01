European Commission to invest €8.9 million in 184 innovative businesses

84 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from 28 countries have been selected for funding in the latest round of the Horizon 2020 SME Instrument. The funding is provided under Phase 1 of the instrument, which means that each project will receive €50 000 to finance feasibility studies for new products that can disrupt the market. They can also ask for up to three days of free business coaching. In this first round in 2017, the European Commission received 2111 proposals by the cut-off date of 15 February. The 184 SMEs selected for funding proposed 178 projects in total (multiple SMEs can be involved in one project). Most of the projects funded were in the area of ICT (36). It was closely followed by low-carbon and efficient energy systems (31) and transport (28). Italian SMEs were particularly successful with 37 beneficiaries accepted for funding, followed by firms from Spain (33) and the UK (16). Since the launch of the programme on 1 January 2014, 2208 SMEs have been selected under Phase 1 of the SME Instrument. More: http://ec.europa.eu/research/index.cfm?pg=newsalert&year=2017&na=na-060417

Source : EC Press