European Parliament’s vote in favour of the copyright reform

26.3.2019 – Today, the European Parliament voted in favor of the new Copyright Directive designed to bring tangible benefits to citizens, all creative sectors, the press, researchers, educators, and cultural heritage institutions. The Copyright Directive protects freedom of expression, a core value of the European Union. It sets strong safeguards for users, making clear that everywhere in Europe the use of existing works for purposes of quotation, criticism, review, caricature as well as parody is explicitly allowed. This means that memes and similar parody creations can be used freely. The interests of the users are also preserved through effective mechanisms to swiftly contest any unjustified removal of their content by the platforms. MEP Igor Šoltes (SL) voted against the copyright reform pointed out that the directive “… is leaving a free path to abuses and intimidation of rights and market relations”. More: here

Source. EC Press, EP Press