29.9.2020 - Today, Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and Commissioner Thierry Breton launched the European Raw Materials Alliance with the aim of connecting industrial actors, Member States and civil society in order to strengthen the resilience and strategic autonomy of rare earths and magnets value chains in Europe. The Alliance aims to identify obstacles, opportunities and investment possibilities at all stages of the raw materials value chain, from mining to waste recovery, while simultaneously addressing sustainability and impacts social. More: here

Source: EC Press