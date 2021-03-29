Europe’s full potential for the production of COVID-19 vaccines

29.3.2021 – The Commission is hosting the first pan-European matchmaking event with over 300 participating companies from 25 Member States to expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacities across Europe and address production and supply chain bottlenecks. The event aims to speed up connections between vaccine producers and service companies such as contract development and manufacturing organisations, fill and finish, equipment producers and others, with a view to improve planning for current and future vaccine production in Europe. More: here

Source: EC Press