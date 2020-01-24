Eurostat – renewable energy in EU

24.1.2020 Share of renewable energy in the EUup to 18.0%. TwelveMember Stateshave reached a share equal to or above their 2020 targetIn 2018, the shareof energy from renewable sources in gross final energy consumptionreached18.0%in the European Union(EU),up from 17.5% in 2017and more than double the share in 2004 (8.5%), the first year for which the data are available.These figures are published byEurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.The increase in the share of renewables is essential to reach the EU climate and energy goals. The EU’s target is to reach 20% of its energy from renewable sourcesby 2020 and at least 32% by 2030.Among the 28 EU Member States, 12Member Stateshave already reached a share equal to or above their national 2020 binding targets: Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia,Greece, Croatia,Italy,Latvia, Lithuania,Cyprus, Finland andSweden. Four Member States are close to meet their targets (i.e. less than 1 percentage point (pp) away), nine are between 1 and 4 pp away, while three are 4 or more pp away from their targets.Sweden had by far the highest share, lowest share in the NetherlandsIn 2018,the share of renewable sources in gross final energy consumption in More: here

Source: EC Press