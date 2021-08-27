Eurostat sttistics on the internet users in the EU

27.8.2021 – In the EU in 2020, 75% of those aged 16 to 74 that used the internet in the previous 3 months read online news sites, newspapers, and news magazines, while 74% watched internet-streamed TV or videos. The shares were lower for listening to music (61%) and playing or downloading games (34%). The Netherlands and Cyprus recorded the largest shares of people who streamed TV or videos (both 95%), followed by Finland and Malta (both 93%). The lowest shares were observed in Romania (37%) and Bulgaria (44%).The Netherlands had the highest share of individuals playing or downloading games (56%). Malta and Denmark had the second most significant shares (both 47%). In Bulgaria and Poland, these shares were below 20%. More: here

Source: EC Press