Everyman hero

2.11.2018 – The European Union has recently launched the “EU protects” campaign. “We are protecting the EU together”, is the slogan which draws attention to the stories of individuals who work daily to protect people in Europe. There are burning challenges and dangers, such as terrorism, trafficking in human beings, natural disasters or rare diseases. Thousands of people from different European countries are working together to keep you and your family safe. They aren’t seeking recognition – they’re simply doing their job. Every day the EU supports and connects these people, helping them to cooperate across borders in order to protect us. Meet your ordinary heroes. More: Everyday heroes

Source: EC Press