31.8.2019 – Today the regulation establishing the European Labor Authority and the Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Directive enter into force . This is an important milestone that will bring the European Pillar of Social Rights to life. The European Labor Authority will ensure that EU citizens and businesses can count on a fair and more effective implementation of EU rules on the coordination of labor mobility and social security. It will help Member States to provide information and services to citizens and businesses, promote cooperation, combat abuse and exchange information in a cross-border environment, and act as a mediator between Member States in the event of a dispute. More: here

Source: EC Press