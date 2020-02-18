Expanded list of tax havens

18.2.2020 – EU Finance Ministers today updated the EU list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions. Four countries or territories- Cayman Islands, Palau, Panama and Seychelles – have been added to the list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, as they failed to comply with the required standards within the deadline. These join the eight jurisdictions –American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Samoa, Oman, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and US Virgin Islands – that were already on the list and remain non-compliant. By contrast, over half of the countries covered by the 2019 listing exercise have been completely delisted, as they are now in line with all of the tax good governance standards. Under the EU listing process, jurisdictions are assessed against three main criteria – tax transparency, fair taxation and real economic activity. Those that fall short on any of these criteria are asked for a commitment to address the deficiencies within a set deadline.

Next steps.The Commission and Member States will continue the dialogue with those jurisdictions on the list and the annex II (jurisdictions with pending commitments) in advance of the next update of the EU list in October 2020. Another priority is to monitor countries that have been cleared to ensure that they apply tax good governance in practice. The EU listing remains a dynamic process, which will continue to develop in the years ahead to keep pace with international developments. More: here

Source: EC Press