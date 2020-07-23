Financial aid for SMEs

23.7.2020 – The European Fund for Strategic Investments is backing a financing agreement which will support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Austria that have been affected by the coronavirus crisis. The European Investment Fund and UniCredit Bank Austria are increasing their existing guarantee agreement that was signed in 2019, bringing its total available pot to €500 million. Innovative SMEs with up to 3,000 employees, now also specifically in the field of digitisation, can benefit from this financing. More: here

Source: EC Press