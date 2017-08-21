Terrorist attack in Finland

21.8.2017-Two people were killed and eight injured in knife attack in Turku on the 18 August 2017. The country’s law enforcement agencies said they had detained 18-year-old MoroccanaAbderrahman Mechkah in connection with the attack. He was known to local police. Four other Moroccan citizens are suspected of involvement but deny the accusations. An international warrant has been issued for a fifth man who is wanted for questioning. As of Sunday, four patients were still at Turku University Hospital. Three were in intensive care, including the main suspect. Doctors say all are in stable condition, the Finnish broadcaster said. It was the first time there had been a jihadi-style attack in Finland. “Terrorists want to hate anger between people. We must not let this succeed,” Paula Risikko, the country’s interior minister, said on Twitter. More: here and here.

Source: Politico, CNN.