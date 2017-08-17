Fires in Portugal

17.8.2017-The European Union continues to assist Portugal in managing forest fires that ravage across the country and tackling its consequences. Since August 12, when Portugal has applied for EU assistance this year, more than 160 firefighters, 27 vehicles and four firefighters have been deployed to the country through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Today the European Commission approved a revision of the regional Cohesion policy program, which will allow Portugal up to 45 million euros to remedy the effects of a natural disaster and to revitalize regional economic activities.More:here

Source:EC Press