23.6.2021 – The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) yesterday marked the listing of the first bond issued by the European Commission under NextGenerationEU. The €20 billion ten-year bond is the largest single tranche bond transaction ever issued by the European Union.The bond attracted a significant interest from investors and was 7 times oversubscribed, with demands exceeding €142 billion. 87% of the deal was distributed to European investors, with 10% reaching Asian investors and the remaining 3% going to investors from the Americas. In October last year, the European Commission and LuxSE celebrated the listing of the first bond issuance under the EU SURE programme, which was the first social bond ever issued by the European Commission. The European Commission listed its first bond on LuxSE in 1983 and has brought 107 bonds totalling €206 billion to the exchange since then, with 48 of these bonds still active. More: here

Source: EC Press