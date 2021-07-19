Five MEDIA-supported films awarded in 2021 Cannes Film Festival

19.7.2021 – Five EU-funded titles have received awards in this 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which concluded on Saturday, 17 July with a closing ceremony. Titane, by Julia Ducournau, which received EU support for its development, was the big winner of the night, being awarded with the prestigious Palm d’Or. Additionally, Compartment n.6, by Juho Kuosmanen, received the Grand Prix. Lamb, by Valdimar Jóhannsson and Prayers for the Stolen, by Tatiana Huezo, received prizes in the ‘Un certain regard’ category. Furthermore, Olga, by Elie Grappe, was awarded at La Semaine de la Critique competition. A total of 17 MEDIA-supported films were competing for awards in this year’s edition of the festival in several categories, including the official competition, ‘Un certain regard’, ‘Out of competition’, ‘Cannes Premiere’ and ‘Special screening’, as well as in the festival’s parallel competitions: the Directors’ Fortnight and La Semaine de la Critique. Overall, the EU invested over €2.1 million through the MEDIA strand of the Creative Europe programme for the development and international distribution of these seventeen titles. These and many other productions will be featured within the context of the 30 years of MEDIA campaign, which celebrates the EU’s continued support to the audiovisual industry throughout the past three decades, highlighting the work of the industry, both in front and behind the camera, and the true impact of EU support in the sector. More: here

Source: EC press