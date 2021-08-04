Forest fires in Mediterranean and the Western Balkans

4.8.2021 – As forest fires continue affecting various regions in the Mediterranean and the Western Balkans, the European Commission is swiftly mobilising support to assist countries in limiting the spread of the fires and protect lives and livelihoods.

Two Canadair firefighting airplanes from France are being sent to affected areas in Italy to start firefighting operations today.

Two firefighting planes from Cyprus are supporting Greece, on top of a firefighting team to support operations on the ground.

Two helicopters to support operations in Albania will be equally dispatched from Czechia and the Netherlands.

In addition, Slovenia is sending a team of 45 firefighters to North Macedonia.

All help is mobilised through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, with co-funding by the Commission of at least 75 % of transport costs. More: here

Source: EC Press