10.3.2020 – Eurostat has released GDP per capita data by region expressed in purchasing power standards. GDP per capita by region in 2018 was between 30% in the overseas department of Mayotte and 263% in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg relative to the EU average. One fifth of the EU population lives in regions with a GDP per capita above 128% of the EU average. In 57 regions, representing 21% of the EU population, GDP per capita does not exceed 67% of the EU average.

In 2018, GDP per capita in Eastern Slovenia was 72% of the EU average and in Western Slovenia 105%. GDP per capita for the whole country was 87% of the EU average. More: here