German elections – Angela Merkel is set for a fourth term in office

25.9.2017-After winning its first parliamentary seats, AfD vowed to fight “an invasion of foreigners” into the country. “We want a different policy,” co-leader Alexander Gauland said following the historic surge. But splits have already emerged between AfD leaders on the party’s direction. There were surprising scenes at the party’s news conference on Monday morning when chairwoman Frauke Petry, the best known AfD politician, announced that she would not be part of the AfD bloc when she joins the Bundestag.

Mrs Merkel’s conservative CDU/CSU alliance recorded its worst result in almost 70 years.

As working with AfD MPs would be unthinkable, and the second-placed SPD has apparently ruled itself out, the most likely scenario is a “Jamaica” coalition, so-called because of the colours of Jamaica’s flag and the traditional colours of the German political parties. Such a coalition – which has never been tried at the federal level – includes the black CDU/CSU, the yellow, business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) – who are returning to parliament after a four-year hiatus with 80 seats – and the Greens (67 seats). More: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-41384550

Source: BBC