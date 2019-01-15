Gradual transition to more efficient and democratic decision-making in EU tax policy

15.1.2019 -The Commission has today kick-started the debate on reforming decision-making for areas of EU taxation policy, which currently requires unanimity among the Member States. This unanimity often cannot be achieved on crucial tax initiatives and can lead to costly delays and sub-optimal policies. The Communication published today suggests a roadmap for a progressive and targeted transition to qualified majority voting (QMV) under the ordinary legislative procedure in certain areas of shared EU taxation policy, as is already the case with most other EU policy areas. This possibility is envisaged by the EU Treaties. Under QMV, Member States would be able to reach quicker, more effective and more democratic compromises on taxation matters, unleashing the full potential of this policy area. Also, under the ordinary legislative procedure, taxation decisions would benefit from concrete input from the European Parliament, better-representing citizens’ views and increasing accountability. The Commission is not proposing any change in EU competences in the field of taxation, or to the rights of Member States to set personal or corporate tax rates as they see fit. Instead, the aim is to allow the Member States to exercise more efficiently their already pooled sovereignty so that shared challenges can be addressed more swiftly. More: here

Source: EC Press