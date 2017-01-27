Grants for post-doctoral researchers

The European Commission today, 27 January 2017, announced the results of the 2016 bid for post-doctoral research funding from the Marie-Skłodowska-Curie Actions, part of the EU’s Horizon 2020 programme. Almost 1 200 researchers with the highest potential to make a game-changing impact on our society and economy were awarded grants totalling more than €218 million. As not all high quality bids could be selected due to funding constraints, all Individual Fellowship proposals with a score of 85% or above which cannot be funded will, for the first time, receive a Seal of Excellence. Those applicants who have just missed out will be able to use this Seal to encourage other funders, at national or regional level, to finance their project instead. The Seal will also encourage the use of the European Structural and Investment Funds to create attractive opportunities for researchers. Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said: “I am delighted that today we are recognising the potential of hundreds of excellent, internationally mobile researchers. The projects they will work on will help tackle the biggest challenges facing our societies. And the new Seal of Excellence further strengthens the most popular EU programme supporting researchers.” November 2016 saw the launch of year-long celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the Marie-Skłodowska-Curie Actions, a programme dedicated to boosting excellence by supporting the human resources that drive research and innovation. Source : EC Press