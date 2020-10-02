Green light for EU energy grants

2.10.2020 – EU Member States agreed on a Commission proposal to invest €998 million in key European energy infrastructure projects under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). Financial aid will be provided for works and studies on ten projects, in line with the objectives of the European Green Deal; 84% of the funding goes to electricity or smart grid projects. The largest amount goes to the Baltic Synchronisation Project (€720 million), to better integrate the electricity markets of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Meeting with the Lithuanian President and the Prime Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Poland this morning to celebrate the funding to the Baltic Synchronisation Project, Among the ten projects, there are two for electricity transmission, one for smart electricity grids, six for CO2 transport, and one for gas. More: here

Source: EC Press